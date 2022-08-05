Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought
Portugal's weather service says the Iberian country recorded its hottest July on record last month
Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe droughtShow all 2
Portugal recorded its hottest July on record last month, the country’s weather service said Friday.
The heat worsened Portugal’s drought, with 45% of the mainland in “extreme drought” -- the highest classification -- and the rest in “severe” drought, which is the second-highest, by the end of July.
Many other parts of western Europe also witnessed torrid conditions in the early summer, and scientists say climate change will continue to make weather more extreme.
Southern Europe’s climate is changing to resemble that of North Africa, according to experts.
The Portuguese weather service, known by its acronym IPMA, said July was the hottest since national records began in 1931.
The average temperature was 25.14 degrees Celsius (77.25 degrees Fahrenheit), it said. That was almost 3 degrees Celsius higher than the expected July average.
National rainfall measured 3 millimeters (0.12 inches), which was around 22% of the normal amount, the IMPA said.
___
Follow AP's coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.