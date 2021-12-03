Portugal’s interior minister quits after series of scandals

Portugal’s interior minister has resigned after a series of gaffes and missteps that could have made him a political liability for his center-left Socialist Party ahead of elections for a new government on Jan. 30

Via AP news wire
Friday 03 December 2021 19:04
Portugal Minister Quits
Portugal Minister Quits
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Portugal’s interior minister resigned Friday after a series of gaffes and missteps that could have made him a political liability for his center-left Socialist Party ahead of elections for a new government on Jan. 30.

Eduardo Cabrita, whose department oversees internal security, including police, the immigration service and firefighters, said he was standing down because opposition parties are “exploiting politically” his recent difficulties over a deadly road accident involving his official car.

The government car in which Cabrita was traveling struck and killed a highway worker last summer. Cabrita’s driver is accused of negligent homicide amid allegations the car was going at 166 kph (103 mph) — well over the 120 kph (74.5 mph) speed limit.

Earlier Friday, Cabrita triggered an outcry by denying any responsibility in the accident, telling reporters “I was just a passenger.”

Cabrita has been part of the Socialist government since 2015 but has been dogged by scandals that several times looked likely to bring about his resignation.

Recommended

In 2017, his department provided the country’s firefighters with protective bandannas that turned out to be flammable.

Last year, a Ukrainian man was beaten to death by immigration service officers at Lisbon airport while in custody.

More recently, Cabrita has been under fire over his restructuring of the immigration service, which is being absorbed into the police.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in