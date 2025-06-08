Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oyarzabal gives Spain 2-1 halftime lead in Nations League final against Portugal

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored just before the break to give Spain a 2-1 lead at halftime in the Nations League final against Portugal

Ciarn Fahey
Sunday 08 June 2025 20:57 BST

Mikel Oyarzabal scored just before the break to give Spain a 2-1 lead at halftime in the Nations League final against Portugal on Sunday.

The Real Sociedad forward squeezed the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45th minute.

Martin Zubimendi had broken the deadlock in the 21st minute with a tap in when Portugal’s defense failed to deal with Lamine Yamal's cross, then Nuno Mendes leveled five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.

Portugal fans were in the majority at the stadium in Munich.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other for Michael Olise as France recovered from a lethargic first half.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

