Portuguese firefighters protest outside parliament over labor conditions

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 02 October 2024 14:32

Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters protested for better working conditions outside the national parliament on Wednesday.

Wearing full firefighting gear, the protestors occupied the steps leading to the Assembleia da Republica.

A line of police linked arms in front of them as the firefighters opened smoke canisters, lit flares and sounded sirens. One held up a sign saying “Shame.”

The protest was organized by a national firefighting union to demand better pay and working hours.

The European nation's firefighters battled extensive wildfires last month.

