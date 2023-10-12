What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?Show all 2
Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
3. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
4. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)
5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
6. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)
7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
10. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
___
Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com