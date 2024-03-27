Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

This week has seen big lottery jackpots in the United States — and one win is for the record books

The Associated Press
Wednesday 27 March 2024 11:50
Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

8. $1.13 billion, Mega Millions, March 26, 2024 (one ticket, from New Jersey)

9. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

10. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

