Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion after 33 drawings without a winner

Via AP news wire
Saturday 07 October 2023 05:59
Lottery Jackpot
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July will be on the line Saturday night.

The jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone claimed the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.4 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $614 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

