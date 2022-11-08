Jump to content

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Powerball announced Monday night that the drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 November 2022 05:09
Lottery Jackpot
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” a statement said.

There was no time frame given for the drawing.

No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

A winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, would get the estimated $1.9 billion payout. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

