Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Powerball prize climbs to $1.3B ahead of next drawing

Lottery players are getting another shot at a Powerball jackpot that has grown to an estimated $1.3 billion after more than three months without a winner

Via AP news wire
Saturday 06 April 2024 05:06
Lottery Jackpot
Lottery Jackpot (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lottery players will have another shot Saturday night at a Powerball jackpot that has grown to an estimated $1.3 billion after more than three months without a winner.

There have been 40 consecutive drawings since the last time someone won Powerball's top prize on New Year's Day. The 41st drawing Saturday night will tie a record for drawings set twice before in 2022 and 2021.

The jackpot, which ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history, has grown so large because the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million make winning so difficult. That has enabled the top prize to roll over three times a week for months.

The $1.3 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Winners almost always choose a cash payout, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $608.9 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in