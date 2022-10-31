Jump to content

$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

People are showing up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at a massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot

Via AP news wire
Monday 31 October 2022 14:11
Powerball
Powerball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

