What to know about the Christmas Eve Powerball jackpot in Arkansas worth $1.8 billion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christmas came early for someone who purchased a Powerball ticket at a gas station outside Little Rock, Arkansas, worth more than $1.8 billion.

The lone winner in Wednesday's Christmas Eve drawing matched all five winning numbers and the Powerball to capture the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, ending the game's three-month stretch without a top prize winner.

Here are some things to know about the Powerball jackpot and what happens next.

Where was the ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold at a Murphy USA gas station in Cabot, a suburb northeast of Little Rock with a population of about 27,000 people. A telephone message left at the store on Friday was not returned, but a spokesperson for the company, Alejandra Barron, said in an email their stores were particularly busy on Christmas Eve with shoppers purchasing Powerball tickets.

It is the second time a major jackpot was won at a Murphy USA store. Last year, an $800 million winning Mega Millions multi-state lottery ticket was sold at a Murphy Express in Sugar Land, Texas, Barron said.

The entire community of Cabot is buzzing about who the potential winner might be, said the city's Mayor Ken Kincade.

“It's all over Facebook, Twitter,” Kincade said. “Everyone's talking about it and wants to know who it is.”

Because the gas station is located near a major interstate, Kincade said it's also possible the lottery winner was from out of town.

“I hope it's a citizen from Cabot, of course,” Kincade said. “That would be wonderful.”

What happens next?

In Arkansas, lottery winners have 180 days, or about 6 months, to claim their prize, said Karen Reynolds, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Under Arkansas law, lottery winners of prizes of more than $500,000 can request that their identity remains confidential for up to three years, after which the information is no longer exempt from disclosure. However, if the winner is an elected official or a close relative, those records remain confidential for only 6 months.

Lottery proceeds are subject state individual income tax in Arkansas, where the top rate is 3.9%. If the winner selects the lump sum cash payment option of $834.9 million, they would owe the state of Arkansas more than $32 million.

Arkansas law also authorizes overdue taxes, delinquent child support and any other judgments or liens to be withheld from lottery winnings if that person has such outstanding debts.

What else to know about the Powerball?

The winning numbers were 04, 25, 31, 52 and 59, with the Powerball number being 19.

The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve was in 2011, Powerball said. The company added that the sweepstakes has been won on Christmas Day four times, most recently in 2013.

Powerball’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes growing as they roll over when no one wins.

Lottery officials made the odds tougher in 2015 to create those humongous jackpots, although officials note the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes.

Tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.