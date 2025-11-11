Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Prabowo Subianto to visit Australia for the first time as Indonesia's president

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit Australia on Wednesday for the first time since taking office last year

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 11 November 2025 04:24 GMT
South Korea APEC
South Korea APEC (Yonhap)

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit Australia on Wednesday for the first time since taking office last year.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the visit Tuesday, but provided few details.

Prabowo most recently visited Australia as minister of defense and president-elect in August last year. He was inaugurated that October.

Albanese met Prabowo in Jakarta in May this year for the Australia–Indonesia annual leaders’ meeting during the prime minister’s first overseas trip following his reelection that month.

“I am delighted to host President Prabowo in Australia and to return the warm and generous hospitality he provided when I visited Jakarta earlier this year,” Albanese said in a statement.

“Australia and Indonesia share a deep trust and unbreakable bond as neighbors, partners and friends. Together we are committed to working for a secure, stable and prosperous Indo Pacific,” Albanese added.

Australia considers Indonesia, its nearest neighbor after Papua New Guinea, one of its most important bilateral relationships.

Newly elected Australian prime ministers ensure they visit Jakarta in one of their first overseas trips.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in