Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

1 dead and 6 wounded in Czech town hall shooting

A shooting at a town hall in northern Czech Republic has left one dead and six others wounded, including a police officer

Czech Republic Shooting
Czech Republic Shooting (CTK)

A shooting at a town hall in northern Czech Republic on Monday left one dead and six others wounded, including a police officer, police said.

Police said the suspect was fatally shot and there was no further danger.

The shooting took place at the Chribska town hall, police said.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš offered condolences to the victims' relatives.

Chribska is located near the German border and has the population of some 1,300.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in