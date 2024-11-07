Czech central bank cuts key interest rate to 4% as inflation stays low
The Czech central bank has cut its key interest rate for the eighth time in a row as inflation remains low and the economy is making a slow recovery
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Czech Republic’s central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate for the eighth time in a row as inflation remains low and as the economy is making a slow recovery.
The cut, which had been predicted by analysts, brought the interest rate down by a quarter of a percentage point to 4%.
The bank started to trim borrowing costs by a quarter-point on Dec. 21, the first cut since June 22, 2022. Further cuts of half a percentage point followed on Feb. 8, March 20, May 2, and June 27. Cuts of a quarter of a percentage point came on Aug. 1 and Sept. 25.
The size of the Czech economy was 1.3% up year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.3% compared with the previous three months, according to the national statistics office.
Inflation was at 2.6% year-on-year in September, and down by 0.4%, compared with August. The bank’s target is 2%.
The European Central Bank, which sets interest rates for the 20 countries that use the euro currency, cut borrowing costs from 3.5% to 3.25% on Oct 17, its third reduction of its benchmark rate since June.
The U.S. Federal Reservewas set on Thursday to reduce its key interest rate for a second straight time, responding to a steady slowdown of the inflationary pressures that exasperated many Americans and contributed to Donald Trump’s presidential election victory.