Trains collide in the Czech Republic, leaving dozens of people injured

An express train has collided with another passenger train in southern Czech Republic, injuring dozens

Via AP news wire
Thursday 20 November 2025 08:23 GMT

An express train collided with another passenger train in the southern Czech Republic on Thursday, injuring dozens of people, officials said.

The accident took place near the city of Ceske Budejovice at around 6:20 a.m.

Two people were seriously injured while about 40 suffered light injuries, the regional rescue service said.

The traffic between Ceske Budejovice and the city of Plzen was halted and was not expected to resume until the afternoon.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

