Czechs agree to buy 44 Leopard tanks from Germany in a $1.6 billion deal

The Czech government has approved a plan to acquire 44 Leopard 2A8 battle tanks from Germany

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 September 2025 13:13 BST
The Czech government approved on Wednesday a plan by the defense ministry to acquire 44 Leopard 2A8 battle tanks from Germany in a a deal that’s part of a major modernization of the country’s military amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Defense Minister Jana Černochová said the Czechs will pay more than 34 billion koruna, or crowns ($1.6 billion) for the tanks that will be delivered between 2028–31.

The Czechs have an option to buy more tanks at a later date.

Last year, the Czech government agreed to procure up to 77 Leopard tanks in a cooperation deal with several other countries led by Germany.

The Leopard 2A8 is the latest, most modern version of the tank.

Previously, the Czech government had approved a plan to acquire 24 U.S. F-35 fighter jets and 246 CV90 armored combat vehicles from Sweden, among other major military contracts.

