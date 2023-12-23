Watch live: Czech President attends church service for victims of Prague shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Czech President Petr Pavel attends a church service for victims of the Charles University shooting.

The Czech Republic has declared Saturday, 23 December, a day of mourning after 14 people were killed and 25 were wounded after a shooting at a Prague university by a 24-year-old student.

Police are working to uncover the motive behind the attack, which is believed to be the worst mass shooting in the country’s history.

Mr Pavel tweeted on Friday morning, saying: “My thoughts are still with families of the victims, injured and those who had to fight for their lives at the Faculty of Arts. No one can imagine the fear and mental strain they went through yesterday. From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank for the sincere condolences and words of support, which come from all around the world.”