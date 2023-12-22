Watch live: Prague university shooting latest as Czech police give update after 14 people killed
Watch live as Czech police give a press conference after at least 14 people were killed in a shooting at Prague’s Charles University on Friday (22 December).
The gunman behind Czech Republic’s worst-ever mass shooting has been named.
David Kozak, 24, opened fire at Charles University in Prague on Thursday afternoon, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20.
The gunman, a history student at the university, started the shooting on the fourth floor of the building with legally-owned weapons. Crowds of people fled for their lives as panic took over the country’s capital.
The shooting happened after Kozak, who has no criminal record, is believed to have killed his own father.
He’s also suspected of killing a man and his two-month-old daughter on December 15 in Prague, the city’s police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters.
He was confirmed dead at the scene after he suffered “devastating injuries”.
