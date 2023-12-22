For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Czech police give a press conference after at least 14 people were killed in a shooting at Prague’s Charles University on Friday (22 December).

The gunman behind Czech Republic’s worst-ever mass shooting has been named.

David Kozak, 24, opened fire at Charles University in Prague on Thursday afternoon, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20.

The gunman, a history student at the university, started the shooting on the fourth floor of the building with legally-owned weapons. Crowds of people fled for their lives as panic took over the country’s capital.

The shooting happened after Kozak, who has no criminal record, is believed to have killed his own father.

He’s also suspected of killing a man and his two-month-old daughter on December 15 in Prague, the city’s police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters.

He was confirmed dead at the scene after he suffered “devastating injuries”.