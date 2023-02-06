Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man City accused of breaching Premier League financial rules

Manchester City has been accused of numerous breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations between 2009-18

Via AP news wire
Monday 06 February 2023 11:10
Britain Soccer Premier League
Britain Soccer Premier League
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Manchester City was accused by the Premier League on Monday of breaching a slew of financial rules from 2009-18, during which the club became a force in English and European soccer following its takeover by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.

The league released a long statement detailing a list of alleged breaches of regulations by City after a four-year investigation, covering a period when the team won three Premier League titles — in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

City is accused of failing to provide “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” between 2009-18 or give “full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts” from 2009-13.

Other alleged offenses include failure to comply with UEFA regulations from 2013-18, Premier League profitability and sustainability rules from 2015-18 and to assist with the league's investigation from December 2018 to the present day.

The league said it has referred the breaches to an independent commission ahead of a confidential hearing.

Recommended

City could be at risk of severe punishment. The Premier League’s rule book gives a disciplinary commission powers to impose a range of sanctions plus the wider scope of “such other penalty as it shall think fit.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in