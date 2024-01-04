For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A years-long investigation by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee has uncovered what they describe as a “stunning” web of at least $7 million in payments from foreign governments directly into the coffers of then-president Donald Trump.

The committee’s findings, laid out in a newly-released staff report, are derived from documents obtained by the panel before Republicans took control of the House last year and subsequently scuttled the probe into whether Mr Trump unlawfully accepted payments from foreign governments in violation of the US Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.

The report states that Democrats on the committee uncovered “millions of dollars in payments made by foreign governments and their agents directly to Trump-owned businesses” during his term, including the Washington, DC hotel which Mr Trump operated just blocks from the White House.

Payments also flowed from foreign governments to Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, his Trump World Tower at 845 United Nations Plaza in New York, and Mr Trump’s eponymous Manhattan skyscraper, Trump Tower.

The payments, the report says, totalled $7.8 million over just two of his four years in office, and came at the same time the foreign governments — including China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others — were “promoting specific foreign policy goals with the Trump Administration and even, at times, with President Trump himself, and as they were requesting specific actions from the United States to advance their own national policy objectives”.

Specifically, the report lays out payments directly into the then-president’s coffers from the following foreign governments, among others”

$5.6m from China to Trump Tower, Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, and Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas

$615,422 from Saudi Arabia to Trump World Tower and Trump International Hotel in DC

$465,744 from Qatar to Trump World Tower

$303,372 from Kuwait to Trump World Tower and Trump International Hotel in DC

$282,764 from India to Trump World Tower and Trump International Hotel in DC

$248,962 from Malaysia to Trump International Hotel in DC

$154,750 from Afghanistan to Trump International Hotel in DC

In a statement, House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin said the records in question, which Democrats obtained from Mr Trump’s former accounting firm Mazars USA, showed what was most likely “ just a small fraction of the payments former President Trump received from foreign governments while in office, in violation of the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause”.

He also noted that the panel had found that the then-president took money from 19 foreign governments based on the two years of records obtained by the panel before Republicans took control of the lower chamber.

“After promising ‘the greatest infomercial in political history,’ former President Donald Trump repeatedly and willfully violated the U.S. Constitution by failing to divest from his business empire and allowing his businesses to accept millions of dollars in payments from some of the most corrupt nations on earth,” Mr Raskin said.

“The governments making these payments sought specific foreign policy outcomes from President Trump and his Administration. Each dollar former President Trump accepted violated the Constitution’s strict prohibition on payments from foreign governments, which the Founders enacted to prevent presidents from selling out U.S. foreign policy to foreign leaders,” he added.

