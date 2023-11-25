Jump to content

A stampede during a music festival in southern India university has killed at least 4 students

News reports in India say that at least four students have died and 60 others have been injured in a stampede during a music festival at a university in southern India

Via AP news wire
Saturday 25 November 2023 18:37

A stampede during a music festival in southern India university has killed at least 4 students

A stampede during a music festival at a university in southern India on Saturday killed at least four students and injured 60 others, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

The disaster happened at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kerala state where students were enjoying a live musical event that was interrupted by rain, leading the audience to scamper for shelter that resulted in a stampede.

At least two people among the injured are in critical condition, news website Indian Express reported.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the top elected official in Kerala, said he had ordered an investigation.

