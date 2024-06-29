For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live on Saturday (June 29) as thousands march in Paris for its annual Pride parade.

The Marche des Fiertés LGBTQ, France’s largest LGBTQ Pride parade, attracts thousands of spectators every year.

The parade will start at 1.30pm from Place de la Nation, marching through the streets of Paris and will end at Place de la République.

Around 700,000 spectators and participants will take part in the annual parade, which usually concludes with a huge free party.

The iconic event is the largest Pride Parade in France, and brings together roughly 90 different organizations and associations, which unite over the collective fight for equal rights for people from the LGBTQ community.

The 2024 event takes place on the eve of the French elections.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) party is increasing its lead in the polls as campaigning reaches its final stages in the snap election,

It is a pivotal and polarising vote called by president Emmanuel Macron, with his centrist government risking a potentially fatal beating at the hands of the far right.

France goes to the ballot box on Sunday in the first round of a two-round vote.