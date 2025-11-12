Prime minister's coalition makes a strong showing in Iraqi elections, but no single bloc dominates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iraqi election officials announced the preliminary results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections Wednesday, showing continued dominance of traditional powers in their respective regions, alongside some surprises.

The Reconstruction and Change coalition led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani won the highest number of seats in 8 out of 18 provinces, including Baghdad, Najaf, Qadisiyah, Karbala, Muthanna, Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Babil.

While al-Sudani's bloc made a strong showing, no single bloc achieved a comfortable victory that would allow it to form a government independently, meaning the formation of the next government will require deal-making among the strongest blocs to secure a majority.

In several past elections in Iraq, the bloc winning the most seats has not been able to impose its preferred candidate.

That includes the last parliamentary election, in 2021, when the Sadrist Movement led by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr won the largest number of seats but later withdrew after failed negotiations over forming a government, amid a standoff with rival Shiite parties. Sadr has since boycotted the political system and called on his supporters to boycott this year’s election.

The final turnout in the elections was 56% of registered voters, election officials said. That includes both Tuesday’s general vote and the special voting held on Sunday for members of the military and security forces and internally displaced people living in camps.

Turnout was lower in areas with large numbers of Sadr supporters, including Baghdad and Najaf.

In general, Shia forces won seats in Shia-majority provinces, while Sunni forces secured victories in Sunni-majority provinces and Kurdish forces prevailed in Kurdish-majority provinces, as expected.

The biggest surprise came in Nineveh, a predominantly Sunni Arab province, where the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) secured the highest number of seats, an unexpected shift for observers. Meanwhile, in Diyala province, which has a significant Kurdish minority, no Kurdish candidates won seats for the first time since 2005.

Baghdad, Nineveh, and the southern province of Basra are the provinces with the highest number of seats: 71 in Baghdad, 34 in Nineveh, and 25 in Basra. Al-Sudani’s coalition won in Baghdad, the KDP in Nineveh, and the Tasmeem list, led by Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani, in Basra.

In Kirkuk, which saw clashes between political party supporters before the election in which two police officers were killed, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) came first, followed by the Taqaddum party of Sunni former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi in second place and the Turkmen party in third.

Supporters of al-Sudani held celebrations in Baghdad just after the announcement of the preliminary results.

Hundreds of supporters drove their cars and motorbikes in convoys to the central Tahrir Square and started dancing and chanting.

“He is the number one in Iraq, and not only Baghdad,” said Hamid Hemid, a participant from Baghdad.

Al-Sudani came to power in 2022 with the backing of a group of pro-Iran parties but has since sought to balance Iraq’s relations with Tehran and Washington. He has positioned himself as a pragmatist focused on improving public services.

While Iraq has seen relative stability during al-Sudani’s first term, he also faces challenges. U.S. pressure has intensified on the Iraqi government to curb the influence of Iran-aligned armed factions, some of which had candidates in Tuesday’s vote. The militia-linked parties made a strong showing in some areas, although they were not the top vote-getters nationwide.

Only one prime minister has served more than one term since the U.S.-led invasion of 2003 that toppled the country’s longtime ruler, Saddam Hussein.