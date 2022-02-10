Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
Royal officials say Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating
Britain s Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his office said Thursday.
A message on the royal's official Twitter page said Charles tested positive on Thursday morning and was “deeply disappointed” not to be able to attend a scheduled visit in Winchester England.
No other details were immediately available.
Charles, 73, met dozens of people during a Wednesday evening reception at the British Museum.
The heir to the throne previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020. Officials said he had mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Charles and his wife, Camilla isolated at Queen Elizabeth II s Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time.
Spain's King Felipe VI, 54, and Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, 81, also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
