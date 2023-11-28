If there was ever any chance of the royal family being reunited around the Christmas tree at Sandringham this year, it’s been blown out of the water by Omid Scobie, the journalist frequently accused of being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “mouthpiece”.

His latest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, has reportedly caused fresh havoc in royal ranks with claims Prince William “prioritised his loyalty to the monarchy over his brother”, actively leaking information about Meghan and Harry in order to undermine them. William’s “friends” have decried the claim as “outrageous”, but Scobie is sticking to his guns, insisting the Prince of Wales is “increasingly comfortable with the Palace’s dirty tricks and the courtiers who dream them up”.

Harry would like a truce, he adds, but William wants none of it. It is claimed that: “Even as recently as this year, Harry had a mutual friend reach out to his brother and see if there was space for a conversation, but the wall is completely up. It’s sad because Harry said they’d always promised each other they’d never let the petty squabbles and media briefings that tore their parents apart come in between the two of them, but ultimately that’s exactly what’s happened.”