Prince William reveals Xmas favorites in interview with kids
Britain's Prince William has revealed some of his Christmas favorites in response to questions from children receiving cancer treatment at a London hospital
William told young patients at the Royal Marsden that he loves the film “Elf’’ starring Will Ferrell his favorite Christmas tune is “Feliz Navidad,’’ and that he loves Brussels sprouts with his turkey, roast potatoes and sausage.
During a session recorded by the hospital’s in-house radio station earlier this month, one child asked whether William had a Lamborghini sports car.
“I would love to have a Lamborghini – a big, bright yellow Lamborghini,’’ William said. “But no, unfortunately, I don’t have a Lamborghini.”
“I’m going to have to save up for one of those when I get older,” the 39-year-old prince said.
William, who is second in line to the British throne, became president of the Royal Marsden in 2007.
When asked what he would do if he were in charge of Christmas for a day, William said he would “bring everyone together to have a big party.”
“There would definitely be no COVID,’’ he said, “and there certainly wouldn’t be any cancer in the world.”
