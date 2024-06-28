Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Princess Anne leaves hospital after treatment for concussion

Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion

Via AP news wire
Friday 28 June 2024 11:51

Princess Anne leaves hospital after treatment for concussion

Show all 3

Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion.

The king’s 73-year-old sister had been to Southmead Hospital as a precautionary measure and is expected to make a full recovery after she was injured Sunday while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, applauded the doctors and nurses for their care in a statement Friday.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,'' Laurence said.

The cause of Anne’s injuries wasn’t clear, but doctors said her injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/royalty

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in