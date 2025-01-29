Britain's Princess Beatrice gives birth to second daughter
Buckingham Palace says Princes Beatrice gave birth to her second child last week
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Britain’s Princes Beatrice gave birth to her second child last week, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.
The palace said 36-year-old Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed new arrival Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi on Jan. 22. She weighed 4 pounds and 5 ounces.
“She is tiny and absolutely perfect,’’ her father said in a social media post.
The king, queen and other members of the royal family are “delighted with the news,” the palace said.
Beatrice, who is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.
She married millionaire property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.
Athena joins older siblings, Mapelli-Mozzi’s 8-year-old son and Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie, and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Sienna.