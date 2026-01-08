The aftermath of the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in photos
Protesters confronted federal officers in Minneapolis on Thursday, a day after 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. The shooting intensified tensions amid the Trump administration’s deployment of thousands of officers to Minnesota for an immigration crackdown.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
