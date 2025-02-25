Nurses at Providence hospitals in Oregon approve new contracts, ending over 6 weeks of strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nurses at Providence's eight Oregon hospitals approved new contracts on Monday after over six weeks of strike, ending what the state nurses union has described as the largest health care strike in state history.

Providence and hospital nurses represented by the Oregon Nurses Association union reached the tentative agreement last week, after the nurses rejected a previous proposal. The changes under the second, approved deal include more retroactive pay for nurses whose contracts expired before December 2024.

Most of the 5,000 on strike were nurses, but dozens of doctors at a Portland hospital and at six women’s health clinics also participated. The strike, which began Jan. 10, came after more than a year of negotiations failed to produce an agreement over wages, benefits and staffing levels.

The hospital doctors at Providence St. Vincent in Portland and providers at the women's health clinics ratified their new contracts earlier this month.

Hospital nurses will see immediate pay raises of up to 22% following ratification, with additional wage increases over the life of the contract, according to the union. Nurses will also receive automatic penalty pay equal to one hour of wages for every missed break of meal, and patient acuity will now be factored into staffing plans to help improve nurse workloads, the union said.

Providence and the union both welcomed the new agreement in Monday statements.

Hospital nurses will return to work starting the night shift of Wednesday, the union said.