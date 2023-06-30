Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Crews will rebuild a critical dam in Puerto Rico that was battered by Hurricane Maria

Officials say a key dam in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria will be rebuilt and improved

Via AP news wire
Friday 30 June 2023 03:17
Puerto Rico Dam Improvements
Puerto Rico Dam Improvements
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A key dam in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged nearly six years ago by Hurricane Maria will be rebuilt and improved, officials announced Thursday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will work with Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority on the multimillion-dollar project that is expected to take a decade.

“We are talking about a very complex undertaking,” Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

Among the priorities is to install an early warning system, something that was lacking when Hurricane Maria pummeled the U.S. territory as a powerful Category 4 storm in September 2017 and destabilized the dam, forcing authorities to evacuate nearby communities.

Crews have since made emergency repairs to the Guajataca Dam in northwest Puerto Rico, but officials said permanent work will start soon.

Recommended

The dam provides water for crops in the region and as well as potable water for more than 300,000 people in the area.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in