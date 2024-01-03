Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Puerto Rico official says governor's office must stop using slogan that looks like electioneering

Election officials in Puerto Rico say that the governor’s office must stop using the slogan “Making things happen” to promote the administration’s work because it looks like election campaigning

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 January 2024 18:46
Puerto Rico Slogan Ban
Puerto Rico Slogan Ban
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Puerto Rico governor's office must stop using the slogan “Making things happen” to promote the administration's work because it looks like election campaigning, election officials said Wednesday.

The phrase can no longer appear on ads launched with public money by the administration of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who is seeking a second term in an election this year. The opposition Popular Democratic Party has challenged the administration's use of the phrase.

Walter Vélez, who oversees the election comptroller's office, told reporters that the slogan could allude to achievements and goals, both of which are barred under laws restricting the use of public funds for election-related advertising.

Sheila Angleró, a spokeswoman for Pierluisi, said the governor's office is evaluating the decision.

A lawsuit filed in October last year by the Popular Democratic Party alleges that more than $3 million in public funds have been used to promote the slogan, and the case is pending in court.

Jesús Manuel Ortiz, the party's president, said in a statement that it's regrettable the slogan wasn't struck down until this year, adding that the funds should not be used “to develop campaigns to highlight anyone’s image.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in