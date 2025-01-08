Puerto Rico's new governor appoints energy 'czar' to tackle the island's power-supply crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Puerto Rico’s new governor appointed a so-called energy czar on Wednesday to help pull the U.S. territory out of a power-supply crisis.

The nomination of Josué Colón comes days after a massive blackout hit the island, leaving nearly all its 3.2 million inhabitants in the dark as they prepared for New Year’s Eve.

“Right now, we're in an emergency,” said Gov. Jenniffer González Colón. “Our electrical system is in such a precarious situation that anything can cause the power to go out.”

Josué Colón is currently the executive director of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority but would step down if lawmakers approve his new position, which they’re expected to do in upcoming days. In his new role, he will supervise Genera PR, which oversees the generation of power on the island, and Luma Energy, which handles transmission and distribution.

As outages persist and officials investigate what caused the Dec. 31 blackout, critics have called on the government to cancel its contracts with the two private power companies.

Last year, the average duration of power interruptions per client in Puerto Rico increased by nearly 20% to 1,432 minutes a year, far above the established benchmark of 102 minutes, according to Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau. The average frequency of interruptions also increased last year.

In an update Wednesday, Luma said more than 2,500 clients remain without power since the Dec. 31 blackout.

“I want to not only send a message that we here are not going to be lenient with contracts made with Puerto Rico’s government, but that we are going to ensure Puerto Rico has power,” González told a press conference. She noted that the U.S. government has not yet released $18 billion slated for Puerto Rico’s crumbling grid, and that Colón would push to help obtain those funds.

The federal government has already released millions of dollars to help stabilize the grid and rebuild it after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September 2017.

The grid, however, was already in a fragile state because of a lack of maintenance and investment when the Category 4 storm hit.