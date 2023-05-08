Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

It's Pulitzer Prize day, honoring journalism's best work

The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded Monday to honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket, and floods and flames fueled by climate change

Via AP news wire
Monday 08 May 2023 05:01
Pulitzer Prize
Pulitzer Prize
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded Monday to honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket, and communities beset with floods and flames fueled by climate change.

The winners will be announced during a livestream beginning at 3 p.m. EDT.

The Pulitzers honor the best stories in journalism from 2022 in 15 categories, as well as eight arts categories focused on books, music and theater.

The public service prize winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000.

The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in