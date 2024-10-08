Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Watch live as Vladimir Putin hosts a CIS Heads of State Council meeting on Tuesday (8 October).

The meeting comes as Russia launches hypersonic missiles at Ukraine, with Kyiv’s military saying it had struck a major oil terminal in occupied Crimea that provides fuel for Putin's war effort.

During the summit, the leaders will discuss tasks of the Commonwealth, as well as topical regional and international problems, and outline main areas of work in the future.

It is expected that the decision will be made to pass CIS chairmanship from Russia to Tajikistan in 2025.

Putin is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.