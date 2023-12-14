Jump to content

Watch live: Putin holds first annual news conference since start of Ukraine war

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 14 December 2023 10:26
Watch live as Vladimir Putin holds his first major news conference in two years on Thursday (14 December).

Putin will hold the press conference as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky heads to Brussels to discuss accession to the European Union.

It comes as Putin accused the Ukraine of “freeloading” off its Western supporters in what appears to be a cheap jibe at his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who failed to secure additional US support for Kyiv this week.

US rightwingers blocked a $61 billion military package to Ukraine for 2024 this week, citing the need to divert funds to shore up their southern border with Mexico instead.

