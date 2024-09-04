Watch live: Putin meets Chinese Vice President in Russia as economic relations deepen

Support truly

Watch live as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Vladivostok on Wednesday (4 September).

The meeting comes after Putin hailed the growing trade relations between the two countries, as Russia becomes increasingly dependent on China for political and economic support.

In a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang a week ago, Putin said: “Our trade relations are developing, developing successfully… the attention that the governments of the two countries on both sides are paying to trade and economic ties is yielding results.”

He also said that Russia and China have developed “large-scale plans” for economic and other projects.

Meanwhile, Russia has launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and a drone attack on the western city of Lviv, not far from the border with Nato-member Poland, Ukraine military officials said on Wednesday, with air defence units engaged in repelling the attacks.

Reuters witnesses heard several blasts on the outskirts of Kyiv in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.