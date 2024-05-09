Jump to content

Watch live: Putin addresses Moscow military parade as Russia commemorates end of Second World War

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 09 May 2024 08:11
Watch live as Russia holds a military parade in Moscow on Thursday 9 May, commemorating the end of the Second World War.

Russia will stage its main annual Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

President Vladimir Putin expected to make an address at the event, with leaders of Kazakhstan, Laos, Guinea-Bissau, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Turkmenistan, and Cuba joining the Russian president in reviewing the parade.

The ceremony takes place a day after Russia warned France that if President Macron sent troops to Ukraine then they would be seen as legitimate targets by the Russian military.

