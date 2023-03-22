Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Building collapse in Qatar's capital kills 1, search ongoing

A building has collapsed in Qatar’s capital, killing at least one person, and searchers have been looking through the rubble to check for survivors

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 22 March 2023 10:31
Qatar
Qatar
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A building collapsed Wednesday in Qatar's capital, killing at least one person as searchers clawed through the rubble to check for survivors, authorities said.

Qatar's Interior Ministry described the building as a four-story structure in Doha's Bin Durham neighborhood. It said rescuers found seven survivors, while the one person killed had been inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Authorities offered no immediate explanation for the building's collapse. Online video showed car alarms sounding after the collapse, with one part of the building falling into another nearby.

Civil defense and police surrounded the site after the 8 a.m. collapse, with multiple ambulances and and excavator at the scene. Residents were asked to evacuate for their safety.

Qatar, a small nation that sticks out like a thumb into the Persian Gulf, hosted the FIFA World Cup last year.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in