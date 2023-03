Building collapse in Qatar's capital kills 1, search ongoing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A building collapsed Wednesday in Qatar's capital, killing at least one person as searchers clawed through the rubble to check for survivors, authorities said.

Qatar's Interior Ministry described the building as a four-story structure in Doha's Bin Durham neighborhood. It said rescuers found seven survivors, while the one person killed had been inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Authorities offered no immediate explanation for the building's collapse. Online video showed car alarms sounding after the collapse, with one part of the building falling into another nearby.

Civil defense and police surrounded the site after the 8 a.m. collapse, with multiple ambulances and and excavator at the scene. Residents were asked to evacuate for their safety.

Qatar, a small nation that sticks out like a thumb into the Persian Gulf, hosted the FIFA World Cup last year.