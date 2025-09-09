The Latest: Israel says it targeted Hamas leadership in Qatar strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas’ leadership in Qatar on Tuesday, officials said, further widening its campaign against the militant group, as negotiations over ending the war in the Gaza Strip appeared to stall before a new military offensive there.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the attack was carried out, though an Israeli military spokesman referred to Israel’s air force carrying out the strike. Qatar Airways continued landing in Doha amid the strike, even as at least one Qatari air force aircraft took off on patrol over the country.

Here's the latest:

Iraq condemns Israel’s attack that targeted Hamas’ headquarters in Doha

Iraq’s foreign ministry said in a statement that this “cowardly act represents a flagrant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty and poses a threat to its security and stability.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Iraq’s firm position in standing with the government and people of the sisterly State of Qatar, and fully supporting it in confronting any attacks that undermine its sovereignty or threaten its national security,” the statement read.

The Israeli ambassador to the UN applauds the ‘courageous’ attack in Doha

Danny Danon defended his country’s strike Tuesday on Hamas’ headquarters in Doha, saying “there is no hiding place for terrorists.”

“The precise strike in Doha targeted senior Hamas leaders who planned the October 7 massacre and celebrated while our citizens were abducted,” Danon posted on X. “I commend our security forces for this courageous and precise operation.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Israeli attack on Hamas’ headquarters in Doha

“We are just learning about the Israeli attacks in Qatar, a country that has been playing a very positive role to achieve a ceasefire and the release of all hostages,” Guterres told reporters at a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“I condemn this fragrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar,” he said, adding “all parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it.”

Spain bars two Israeli ministers from entry over the war in Gaza

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said Tuesday that his government is prohibiting the entry of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, and Bezalel Smotrich, its finance minister.

In a televised address Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called Israel’s attacks in Gaza an “extermination of a defenseless people.”

Israel banned the entrance of two of Spain’s ministers in response to that speech.

Sánchez also announced he was formalizing an arms embargo on Israel and prohibiting ships carrying fuel for Israel’s armed forces from using Spanish ports.

The Arab League condemns the Israeli attack on Doha

In a statement, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abou Gheit said the attack violated Qatar’s sovereignty.

He said Israel “does not care about the consequences of its shameful actions.”