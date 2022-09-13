The Queen’s 15: Every prime minister who served Elizabeth II
From Churchill to Truss, the Queen was a figure above politics for her premiers to look up to
The Queen presided over 15 prime ministers in her long reign, meeting with each of them in private once a week to discuss happenings in the country.
They would also encounter one another at various state functions and each year the Queen would open parliament by reading a speech outlining her prime minister’s plans for the coming year.
No records of their conversations were kept and the details were meant to be secret but were from time to time revealed to the public through leaks from inside the palace or government.
Her opinion on each of her leaders was also supposed to remain secret but the odd news story would offer a glimpse into her relationship with them by way of remarks from an insider.
Prime ministers have spoken fondly of their meetings with the Queen, saying she was a good character and someone they felt they could confide in.
After the Queen’s death on 8 September 2022, the six living former prime ministers – John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson – gathered for the accession ceremony of King Charles III.
Scroll through the images below to see the Queen with every prime minister who served in her reign.
