After 5 years in jail, ex-gang member Peake wins New Zealand Open and qualifies for British Open

Ryan Peake, an Australian former motorcycle gang member who turned his life around through golf, earned a place at the British Open on Sunday when he won the 104th New Zealand Open by one stroke.

The 31-year-old from Western Australia called the win “life-changing” after sinking an 8-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to avoid a four-way playoff with fellow Australian Jack Thompson, South African Ian Snyman and Japan’s Kazuki Higi.

His final-round 66 saw him finish at 23 under. He earned about $112,000 (200,479 NZD) for winning.

Peake had been a promising junior golfer and teammate of Cameron Smith before he was convicted of assault at age 21 and sentenced to five years in jail. He was a member of the outlawed Rebels gang in Australia.

His clearance to enter New Zealand was delayed by his criminal record.

After leaving jail he returned to golf and began to rebuild his career with the help of leading coach Richie Smith and with the support of his family.

He received his Australasian tour card this season and this was his first professional win.

“I always knew I could do it but it was just a matter of when I was going to do it,” Peake said. “Along with my family and my team everyone believed and most of all I believed as well.”

Peake trailed overnight leader Guntaek Koh of South Korea by four strokes heading into Sunday’s final round at Queenstown’s Milbrook Resort. He took the lead for the first time on the 67th hole and went 55 holes without a bogey.

“I’ve just changed my life,” Peake said. “This is what I do. I just want to be here and play golf.

“The story is what it is. But I’m just out here playing golf.”

