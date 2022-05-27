Quentin Tarantino book 'Cinema Speculation' to land Oct. 25

Quentin Tarantino’s next book is a nonfiction dispatch from a lifelong movie fanatic

Via AP news wire
Friday 27 May 2022 15:35
Quentin Tarantino's next book is a nonfiction dispatch from a lifelong movie fanatic.

“Cinema Speculation,” to be published Oct. 25, will center on “The Getaway” and other films from the 1970s that influenced him during childhood. The book, announced Friday by Harper, comes a year after his best-selling novelization of his movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Harper is calling “Cinema Speculation” a combination of “film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history.” Tarantino, 59, is also known for such movies as “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs” and “Django Unchained." He has previously cited such '70s films as “Jaws,” “Apocalypse Now" and “Carrie” as among his favorites.

