Quentin Tarantino book 'Cinema Speculation' to land Oct. 25
Quentin Tarantino’s next book is a nonfiction dispatch from a lifelong movie fanatic
Quentin Tarantino's next book is a nonfiction dispatch from a lifelong movie fanatic.
“Cinema Speculation,” to be published Oct. 25, will center on “The Getaway” and other films from the 1970s that influenced him during childhood. The book, announced Friday by Harper, comes a year after his best-selling novelization of his movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
Harper is calling “Cinema Speculation” a combination of “film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history.” Tarantino, 59, is also known for such movies as “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs” and “Django Unchained." He has previously cited such '70s films as “Jaws,” “Apocalypse Now" and “Carrie” as among his favorites.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.