Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pakistan says gunmen killed policeman guarding polio workers

Pakistani police say gunmen riding on a motorcycle have shot and killed a police officer assigned to guard a polio vaccination team in volatile southwestern Baluchistan province

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 25 October 2022 10:06

Pakistan says gunmen killed policeman guarding polio workers

Show all 4

A pair of gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed a police officer assigned to guard a polio vaccination team in Pakistan's volatile southwestern Baluchistan province on Tuesday, authorities said.

The polio workers escaped unharmed and the two assailants fled the scene of the attack, which took place in the district of Pishin, senior police officer Ghulam Asghar said.

The attack came on the second day of a nationwide anti-polio campaign — the fifth this year — aimed at making Pakistan a polio-free state.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion fell of Islamic militants who often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Since April, Pakistan has registered 20 new polio cases and the outbreak has been seen as a blow to the country’s efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.

Recommended

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan. For over two decades, the province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small Baluch separatist groups demanding independence from Islamabad. Militants also operate in the region, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in