Pakistan says gunmen killed policeman guarding polio workers
Pakistani police say gunmen riding on a motorcycle have shot and killed a police officer assigned to guard a polio vaccination team in volatile southwestern Baluchistan province
Pakistan says gunmen killed policeman guarding polio workersShow all 4
A pair of gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed a police officer assigned to guard a polio vaccination team in Pakistan's volatile southwestern Baluchistan province on Tuesday, authorities said.
The polio workers escaped unharmed and the two assailants fled the scene of the attack, which took place in the district of Pishin, senior police officer Ghulam Asghar said.
The attack came on the second day of a nationwide anti-polio campaign — the fifth this year — aimed at making Pakistan a polio-free state.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion fell of Islamic militants who often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.
Since April, Pakistan has registered 20 new polio cases and the outbreak has been seen as a blow to the country’s efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.
Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan. For over two decades, the province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small Baluch separatist groups demanding independence from Islamabad. Militants also operate in the region, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.