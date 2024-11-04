Ice-T, Michael Caine pay tribute to Quincy Jones
Ice-T, Michael Caines and Lynne Nottage among those mourning death of Quincy Jones
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Reactions to the death of Quincy Jones, who died Sunday at age 91:
“I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.. Genius is a description loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily,” Ice-T on X.
— “My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him,” Michael Caine on X (Both Caine and Jones were born March 14, 1933).
— “He asked, where are you from? Philly I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater. I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound,” Colman Domingo on X.
— “We’ve lost a pure unadulterated genius. 20th century music carries his imprint,” playwright Lynn Nottage on X.
— “My hero. truly one of the greatest minds the music world has ever known. he was so kind to me, so wonderful, such an influence. his legacy and his music will live forever. thank you for everything, Q. you were the dude,” Harry Connick Jr. on Instagram.