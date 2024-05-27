Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rafael Nadal loses in the French Open's first round to Alexander Zverev

Rafael Nadal has lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in what might turn out to be the 14-time Roland Garros champion's last match at his favorite tournament

Howard Fendrich
Monday 27 May 2024 17:36

Rafael Nadal loses in the French Open's first round to Alexander Zverev

Show all 15

Rafael Nadal lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Monday in what might turn out to be the 14-time Roland Garros champion’s last match at his favorite tournament.

It is the first time in his long and illustrious career that Nadal has been beaten in two consecutive matches on clay courts and the first time he has dropped a match earlier than the fourth round at the French Open. His career record at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament is now 112-4.

The match was played with the retractable roof shut at Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday, and the loud cheers for Nadal from most in the capacity crowd of about 15,000 echoed throughout.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in