Ari Emanuel's 'fiery, furious' memoir to be released this fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood super-agent and power broker Ari Emanuel will have a memoir out this fall, a “fiery, furious” story by the man whose clients have included Martin Scorsese,Oprah Winfrey and a (pre-presidential) Donald Trump and who inspired the high-strung Ari Gold of HBO's “Entourage.”

Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that “Roll the Calls” will be published Sept. 22. Emanuel will work on the book with a super-collaborator, J.R. Moehringer, who assisted on bestselling memoirs by Prince Harry and Andre Agassi.

“For the first time, the agent, the mogul, the iconic power broker speaks for himself, about himself, and about the game of life, often at the top of his lungs,” Knopf's announcement reads in part. Calling it “fiery, furious memoir,” the publisher says "it's a wilder, more relatable ride than any episode of ‘Entourage,’ because it’s real."

The 64-year-old Emanuel will recount his rise to the highest levels of the entertainment and political worlds and the challenges along the way, whether it's his battles with dyslexia or growing up in a “success-obsessed” family that included brother Rahm Emanuel, the future White House chief of staff and U.S. ambassador to Japan.

“As a kid, I was often told I’d amount to nothing. Thank God I didn’t listen because I’ve now worked with so many brilliant writers, directors, actors, artists, journalists, entrepreneurs and investors," Ari Emanuel said in a statement.

"From them, and from bitter experience, I’ve learned a lot about success and failure, creativity and persistence. Especially persistence. My story is for everyone who feels doubted and especially for that person who’s been told to give up, just quit. If there’s one major theme it’s that every time someone tells you to pack it in, you’re not good enough, you should tell that person to (expletive) off.”