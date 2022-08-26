AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
AUG. 19-25, 2022
This week has seen a strike by London Underground workers and Kenya’s Raila Odinga challenging the election results in his country. Meanwhile, captured Russian military vehicles were installed in downtown Kyiv ahead of Independence Day.
The European Aquatics in Rome and the European Championships in Munich dominated sports. The Chemical Brothers performed in London, and an AP photographer captured a newly married couple kissing during Pope Francis’s general audience at the Vatican,
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by photographer Darko Bandic.
