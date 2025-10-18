Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn former PM Odinga

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy security has been deployed to Kenya’s western city of Kisumu ahead of the final public viewing of the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, after five people died in the last two public funeral events.

Military officers, regular police and air surveillance teams were present Saturday at the soccer stadium where thousands of mourners stayed overnight awaiting the opportunity to view Odinga’s body.

Odinga was a respected and significant figure in Kenya and beyond, a veteran politician lauded by many, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, for his fight for democracy.

He died Wednesday in India at the age of 80 and is expected to be buried Sunday at his rural home in Bondo in western Kenya.

Odinga’s supporters, known for their passion and resilience, have been turning out by the thousands since his body arrived in the country Thursday.

Police fired live bullets and tear gas, killing three people at a soccer stadium Thursday when a confrontation ensued during the first public viewing.

On Friday, a stampede occurred shortly after dignitaries left the venue of the state funeral service, leaving two people dead and 163 others injured.

Odinga’s widow, Ida, had appealed during the service for Kenyans to mourn peacefully.

His brother, Oburu, called on mourners not to give police any reason to use tear gas or force.

“Raila should not be teargassed in death. He has been teargassed enough when he was alive. Please let us not cause a situation where he is teargassed again,” he said.

Odinga ran for Kenya’s presidency five times over three decades, and although he never succeeded in becoming president, he is revered for a life of activism that helped steer Kenya toward becoming a vibrant multiparty democracy.

Odinga’s body lay in state at parliament on Friday morning ahead of the funeral, an honor only reserved for the president and former presidents.

Kenya's President William Ruto eulogized him as a patriot and selfless statesman who helped to steady the country.

Ruto campaigned for Odinga in 2007 — a disputed election that was marred by violence. The two men were rivals in subsequent elections, including the most recent one in 2022.

The two leaders signed an agreement this year after months of anti-government protests, and the pact saw opposition party members appointed to Cabinet positions.