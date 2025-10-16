Police fire tear gas at thousands of mourners at former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga's public viewing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Kenya fired tear gas Thursday at thousands of mourners at a public viewing of the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, an influence politician who died a day earlier in India.

The mourners filled a 60,000-capacity football stadium in the capital after escorting the body on foot from the country’s main airport, 18 miles (29 kilometers) away. Tensions rose when they breached the presidential pavilion, prompting police officers to fire tear gas.

There was a stampede at the gates of the stadium as the mourners ran outside, and leaders present remained locked in a room. An unknown number of people were injured in the stampede.

Odinga’s body arrived from India Thursday morning in a chartered airplane and was given a water cannon salute at the airport.

A planned ceremonial reception of the body by close family and top leaders at the airport was disrupted when mourners demanded access to view the body. People eager to view the body walked alongside the military vehicle carrying Odinga from the runway while waving twigs.

“We are in mourning as a country. We loved Baba so much, he was the defender of the people,” said Beatrice Adala, one of many who went to the airport. Like many, she called Odinga “Baba,” a Kiswahili honorific usually reserved for a beloved father figure.

The politician, who was lauded for his fight for democracy, died Wednesday at 80 years old after he collapsed during a morning walk. Efforts to resuscitate him at a hospital in India's Kerala state failed.

Odinga will be given a state funeral Sunday at his rural home of Bondo, in the western region of the country.

According to his family, he had requested to be buried quickly, ideally within 72 hours, which is unusual for popular leaders in Kenya.

The country has declared Friday a public holiday when Kenyans will congregate at a football stadium in Nairobi for his state funeral service. Another public viewing will be held Saturday in the western county of Kisumu, close to his rural home.

Parliament announced that the planned public viewing at the parliamentary precincts had been moved to a football stadium to provide more space for mourners.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who won the 2022 election against Odinga but later signed a political pact with him to appoint opposition members to the Cabinet, mourned him as "a patriot of uncommon courage, a pan-Africanist, a unifier who sought peace and unity above power and self-gain.”

Ruto declared seven days of national mourning for the veteran politician.

Odinga ran for Kenya's presidency five times over three decades — sometimes with enough support that many believed he might win.

Although Odinga never succeeded at becoming president, for many he was a revered figure and statesman whose activism helped steer Kenya into a vibrant multiparty democracy.

He came close to taking the presidency in 2007, when he narrowly lost to incumbent Mwai Kibaki in a disputed election marred by ethnic violence.

Odinga then served as prime minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013 in a unity government put together with the mediation of the international community.

In 2017, a court nullified the presidential election — a first in Africa — after Odinga challenged it, but he decided to boycott the fresh vote, asserting it wouldn’t be credible without reforms.